Open Menu

DC Asked To Notify Price Fixation Committees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 10:00 PM

DC asked to notify price fixation committees

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Provincial Government has conveyed to all the Deputy Commissioners to review and notify district price fixation committees.

These committees have been directed to devise a single price fixation formula.

The prices of all commodities would be notified after a detailed assessment of the commodities and considering all the

relevant factors.

All the Deputy Commissioners have been asked to take strict action against hoarding.

A Provincial level price monitoring committee has been constituted to monitor and report the price variations throughout

the province.

In the month of Ramzan 2024, the district administration has taken actions mainly included inspection of 10000+, fines

Rs 1.2 million approximately, arrested more than 344 shopkeepers, who made undue profit and sealed more than 280 units.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Price All Government Million

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

3 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

4 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

4 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

4 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

14 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan