DC asked to notify price fixation committees

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Provincial Government has conveyed to all the Deputy Commissioners to review and notify district price fixation committees.

These committees have been directed to devise a single price fixation formula.

The prices of all commodities would be notified after a detailed assessment of the commodities and considering all the

relevant factors.

All the Deputy Commissioners have been asked to take strict action against hoarding.

A Provincial level price monitoring committee has been constituted to monitor and report the price variations throughout

the province.

In the month of Ramzan 2024, the district administration has taken actions mainly included inspection of 10000+, fines

Rs 1.2 million approximately, arrested more than 344 shopkeepers, who made undue profit and sealed more than 280 units.

