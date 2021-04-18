UrduPoint.com
DC Asks ACs To Ensure Prompt Drainage Of Rain Water

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

DC asks ACs to ensure prompt drainage of rain water

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The Deputy commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Sunday directed all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to visit pumping stations and ensure timely drainage of rain water from different parts of the city.

In his tweet, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also directed Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO)officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all pumping stations so that rain water could be drained out swiftly from residential areas.

