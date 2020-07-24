DC asks ACs to ensure SOPs of COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial Friday said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19 must be observed at cattle markets and sacrificial animal selling points

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial Friday said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19 must be observed at cattle markets and sacrificial animal selling points.

He directed Assistant Commissioners to ensure that no one enters these places without wearing a mask. He said that special arrangements for the cleaning of these places must be done.

He directed to set up medical and veterinary camps at cattle markets and animal selling points.

DC said that the temperature of every person visiting these places must be checked at entry points while children and elderly persons must avoid going to cattle markets.

He also instructed Assistant Commissioners to keep a vigil on markets, bus stands and other public places for implementation of coronavirus SOPs in true letter and spirit.

