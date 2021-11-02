DC asks AEOs to sensitize parents on vaccination of children above 12 years

(@FahadShabbir)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Vehari Mubeen Elahi on Tuesday asked assistant education officers (AEOs) to visit schools under their jurisdiction and make arrangements for vaccination of children above 12 years.

He directed AEOc to hold meetings with parents to sensitize them on importance of vaccination of their children.

He issued the orders at a meeting held to review the progress made so far under the Reach Everybody at Doorstep (RED) vaccination campaign.

Elahi said that AEOs should share the pictures of their meetings with parents with authorities concerned through Geo-tagging for evaluation of their performance.

He also ordered officials to prepare a schedule of vaccination at rural health centers (RHCs) and basic health units (BHUs) and monitor their performance closely.

CEO education Sohaib Imran, DEO secondary Ramzan Ludka, DEO elementary Chaudhry Younis, deputy director information Mian Naeem Asim, DEO elementary women Misbah Rafiq, deputy DEOs and AEOs attended the meeting.