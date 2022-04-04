DC asks agriculture scientists to help farmers in improving production

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that agricultural scientists should play a key role in strengthening the agriculture sector, increasing agricultural production, and making farmers aware of modern agricultural sciences.

He was addressing a meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Committee and Task Force Committee here on Monday.

DC said that agricultural scientists should go to the farmers and train them on the field. He said that the supply of urea fertilizer should also be monitored and legal action should be taken against the hoarders.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) briefed about the preparation of the cotton crop.

He told about the wheat crop production and wheat harvest in the district. During the meeting, officers of the Pest Warning, Water Management, Agriculture Engineering, and Livestock departments gave briefings about their departments.

DC asked the officers of the Livestock Department to take all precautionary measures against the Lumpy Skin disease. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Deputy Director Water Management, Deputy Director Livestock, Assistant Director Pest Warning, Assistant Director Agriculture Engineering, Fertilizer Dealers Association Officers were also present.