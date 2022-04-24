UrduPoint.com

DC Asks "Bachat Bazaar" Organizers To Ensure Supply Of Food Items At Affordable Rates

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

DC asks "Bachat Bazaar" organizers to ensure supply of food items at affordable rates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration has set up a "Bachat Bazaar" in city to ensure the supply of food items to the people at affordable prices and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro visited the bazaar on Sunday.

According to a statement, ADC Qaim Akbar Namai and other officials accompanied the DC during his visit to the bazaar set up at the Expo Center.

Talking to the organizers on the occasion, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed them to play their key role in providing maximum relief to the people and ensure that they were provided high quality items at below market prices.

He appreciated the performance of the officers concerned and directed them to work hard more diligently.

On this occasion, Mukhtiarkar City Ali Sher briefed the DC regarding "Bachat Bazaar".

Related Topics

Visit Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

16 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

16 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

16 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.