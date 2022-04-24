DC asks "Bachat Bazaar" organizers to ensure supply of food items at affordable rates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration has set up a "Bachat Bazaar" in city to ensure the supply of food items to the people at affordable prices and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro visited the bazaar on Sunday.

According to a statement, ADC Qaim Akbar Namai and other officials accompanied the DC during his visit to the bazaar set up at the Expo Center.

Talking to the organizers on the occasion, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed them to play their key role in providing maximum relief to the people and ensure that they were provided high quality items at below market prices.

He appreciated the performance of the officers concerned and directed them to work hard more diligently.

On this occasion, Mukhtiarkar City Ali Sher briefed the DC regarding "Bachat Bazaar".