UrduPoint.com

DC Asks Concerned Agencies To Play Role For Disaster Management

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 07:30 PM

DC asks concerned agencies to play role for disaster management

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday reviewed the disaster management plan asked the concerned agencies to play their role

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday reviewed the disaster management plan asked the concerned agencies to play their role.

While chairing a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority held here in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office, he said focal persons of these agencies should be appointed at the district level to build an active link between the agencies.

On the occasion, Secretary District Emergency board and District Management Authority Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur, Baqir Hussain briefed about the possible disaster emergencies and preparation of a comprehensive disaster emergency plan in this regard.

The District Emergency Officer said 33 rescue ambulances, seven fire vehicles, three rescue vehicles, 43 motorbike ambulances, and 475 rescuers were performing their duties in the district.

He said the concerned departments should provide relevant data and information, adding, focal persons should be nominated to formulate a disaster plan.

Among other the meeting was attended by officials of District and Tehsil Administration, Police, Regional Transport Authority, Health Department, Civil Defense, WAPDA, Traffic Police, and other departments.

Related Topics

Fire Police Punjab WAPDA Vehicles Traffic Bahawalpur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Govt urged to take notice of misuse of tax exempti ..

Govt urged to take notice of misuse of tax exemptions

2 seconds ago
 Norway's Economy Entering New Phase, Experiencing ..

Norway's Economy Entering New Phase, Experiencing Fiscal Policy Challenges - OEC ..

3 seconds ago
 Traffic police intensifies campaign against smoke ..

Traffic police intensifies campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

5 seconds ago
 Hungary Supports Ukraine's Sovereignty - Orban

Hungary Supports Ukraine's Sovereignty - Orban

6 seconds ago
 LDA auctions 5 petrol pump sites, 12 commercial, r ..

LDA auctions 5 petrol pump sites, 12 commercial, residential plots

3 minutes ago
 Wildlife dept confiscates 150 Common Myna during r ..

Wildlife dept confiscates 150 Common Myna during raid against cage birds sellers ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>