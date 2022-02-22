DC asks concerned agencies to play role for disaster management

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday reviewed the disaster management plan asked the concerned agencies to play their role

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday reviewed the disaster management plan asked the concerned agencies to play their role.

While chairing a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority held here in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office, he said focal persons of these agencies should be appointed at the district level to build an active link between the agencies.

On the occasion, Secretary District Emergency board and District Management Authority Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur, Baqir Hussain briefed about the possible disaster emergencies and preparation of a comprehensive disaster emergency plan in this regard.

The District Emergency Officer said 33 rescue ambulances, seven fire vehicles, three rescue vehicles, 43 motorbike ambulances, and 475 rescuers were performing their duties in the district.

He said the concerned departments should provide relevant data and information, adding, focal persons should be nominated to formulate a disaster plan.

Among other the meeting was attended by officials of District and Tehsil Administration, Police, Regional Transport Authority, Health Department, Civil Defense, WAPDA, Traffic Police, and other departments.