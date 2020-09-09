UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Asks Departments To Follow Dengue SOPs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:53 PM

DC asks departments to follow dengue SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh on Wednesday directed all public and private sectors departments to follow the Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs) for fight against dengue virus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh on Wednesday directed all public and private sectors departments to follow the Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs) for fight against dengue virus.

Chairing a review meeting of dengue measures in his office, he said that dengue was a fatal disease and all stake holders should join hands for the elimination of dengue larva to save the human lives.

The health teams and other departments concerned were making efforts to eliminate dengue virus, he said and added that awareness among masses regarding dengue was the only solution to ward off any untoward situation.

He directed the officers of health department to monitor thesituation and play their role for taking precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Dengue All

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe’s tour to Pakistan to be finalized next ..

59 minutes ago

MBZUAI set to welcome global cohort of students fr ..

1 hour ago

UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs partic ..

1 hour ago

TCL launches Pakistan's first Certified 8K UHD QLE ..

1 hour ago

PBIF demands implementation of Karachi package: Mi ..

1 hour ago

EU's Michel Says Bloc Ready to Assist Greece Follo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.