DC asks departments to follow dengue SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh on Wednesday directed all public and private sectors departments to follow the Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs) for fight against dengue virus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh on Wednesday directed all public and private sectors departments to follow the Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs) for fight against dengue virus.

Chairing a review meeting of dengue measures in his office, he said that dengue was a fatal disease and all stake holders should join hands for the elimination of dengue larva to save the human lives.

The health teams and other departments concerned were making efforts to eliminate dengue virus, he said and added that awareness among masses regarding dengue was the only solution to ward off any untoward situation.

He directed the officers of health department to monitor thesituation and play their role for taking precautionary measures.