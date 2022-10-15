DC asks doctors, staff to observe duty timing in hospitals strictly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi called upon doctors and other staff to reach both the teaching hospitals in Sialkot city on time and observe their duty timing strictly to facilitate patients and medical students.

He visited Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital on Saturday and inspected various sections of the health facility. Principal Khwaja Safdar Medical College Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Azam Ibrahim, MS Sardar Begum Hospital Dr. Asif, social worker Zain Ali and other were present.

The DC remained in hospital from 10am to 12:30pm, visited the operation theatre, emergency ward, cardiology, gynecology, and children ward, etc. He asked about the problems being faced by patients and their families during their hospital visit.

While checking the patient's record in the Cardiology Ward, the deputy commissioner expressed his displeasure at a patient being tested by a private laboratory.

He directed the MS Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital that in future there would be strict ban on prescribing tests for private laboratories.

The DC also expressed dissatisfaction with the facilities available in the emergency department of dental surgery and ordered for improving the emergency services. He said that the availability of experienced doctors should be ensured at the emergency department. He said the working environment for doctors in dental surgery section was unsatisfactory and the issue of lack of medical equipment should be addressed immediately.

DC Abdullah Khurram Niazi directed the MS of both teaching hospitals to improve the monitoring system. Biometric attendance of doctors and medical staff should be ensured, he said.

The DC said that the attitude towards patients, quality of service delivery should be improved. He asked the MS Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and the in-charge pharmacy department to avoid local purchase as much as possible.