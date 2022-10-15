UrduPoint.com

DC Asks Doctors, Staff To Observe Duty Timing In Hospitals Strictly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 04:50 PM

DC asks doctors, staff to observe duty timing in hospitals strictly

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi called upon doctors and other staff to reach both the teaching hospitals in Sialkot city on time and observe their duty timing strictly to facilitate patients and medical students.

He visited Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital on Saturday and inspected various sections of the health facility. Principal Khwaja Safdar Medical College Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Azam Ibrahim, MS Sardar Begum Hospital Dr. Asif, social worker Zain Ali and other were present.

The DC remained in hospital from 10am to 12:30pm, visited the operation theatre, emergency ward, cardiology, gynecology, and children ward, etc. He asked about the problems being faced by patients and their families during their hospital visit.

While checking the patient's record in the Cardiology Ward, the deputy commissioner expressed his displeasure at a patient being tested by a private laboratory.

He directed the MS Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital that in future there would be strict ban on prescribing tests for private laboratories.

The DC also expressed dissatisfaction with the facilities available in the emergency department of dental surgery and ordered for improving the emergency services. He said that the availability of experienced doctors should be ensured at the emergency department. He said the working environment for doctors in dental surgery section was unsatisfactory and the issue of lack of medical equipment should be addressed immediately.

DC Abdullah Khurram Niazi directed the MS of both teaching hospitals to improve the monitoring system. Biometric attendance of doctors and medical staff should be ensured, he said.

The DC said that the attitude towards patients, quality of service delivery should be improved. He asked the MS Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and the in-charge pharmacy department to avoid local purchase as much as possible.

Related Topics

Visit Sialkot From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current poli ..

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current political situation

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegat ..

Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegation about Pakistan’s nukes

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral d ..

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral debt: Ishaq Dar

26 minutes ago
 The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest ra ..

The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest rated position on IMDb

42 minutes ago
 India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri La ..

India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

54 minutes ago
 What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting ..

What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting tomorrow in Australia?

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.