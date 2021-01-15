UrduPoint.com
DC Asks Food Controller To Take Action Against Flour Price Hike

Fri 15th January 2021

DC asks food controller to take action against flour price hike

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy commissioner Hyderabad Faud Ghaffar Soomro while taking serious notice over flour price hike in the district has directed the District food Controller (DFC) to take immediate action against flour mills and ensure bringing the flour prices down.

On directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the District Food Controller Niaz Ahmad Arejo has started conducting surprise visit to the flour mills, the spokesman of the district administration informed here on Friday adding that the District Food Controller has informed that Sindh government has supplied wheat to flour mills owners with a condition to sale flour on government fixed price at the rate of Rs 41.

83 per Kilogram.

He warned the flour mills owners that if any of them found selling flour on higher then fixed prices, the licenses of his mill will be canceled immediately.

The District Food Controller informed that under the directives of the Deputy commissioner, stalls have already been established at various places in the city of Hyderabad and other areas in order to ensure the easy availability of flour on government's fixed rates.

He said that 15 mobile stalls have also been established in different areas of the city to sale flour on government fixed price of Rs. 41.83/- per Kg. He advised the citizens to take maximum benefit of the facility which provided by the government.

