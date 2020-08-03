UrduPoint.com
DC Asks For Early Disposal Of Animal Offal From Residential Areas

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 12:10 PM

DC asks for early disposal of animal offal from residential areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has directed all assistant commissioners to assist municipal authorities for early disposal of animal offal from residential areas so that people could be provided pollution-free atmosphere.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, DC said it was the responsibility of municipal, district administration and the citizens to keep localities clean.

He also appealed to the citizens to keep their areas clean so that people could be provided pollution-free environment.

