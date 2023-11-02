DC asks for ensuring the wearing of masks amid smog

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has directed the Chief Executive Officer of the District education Authority to ensure that students and teachers of public and private schools must wear masks amid smog.

Students and teachers have started wearing masks in schools to prevent from harmful effects of smog.

Students are being informed about the health-related issues caused by smog in schools.

The deputy commissioner said that the use of masks during smog is very important for the health of students. He said that awareness among the students should be raised regarding the use of masks. He has directed that crop residues should not be burnt and disposed of properly to avoid smog. He said that legal action should also be taken against those vehicles and factories that emit smoke and cause pollution.