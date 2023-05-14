UrduPoint.com

DC Asks For Focusing On High-risk Dengue Breeding Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2023 | 12:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema has directed the officials concerned to focus on high-risk Union Councils vulnerable to dengue larvae spread.

According to the DC office spokesman, he directed the officials to register FIRs against commercial building owners if dengue larvae were found on their premises.

The DC said the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae, therefore, strict compliance with the anti-dengue SOPs was needed to prevent larvae breeding.

Cheema asked the officials of the health authority to mark houses with Red stickers from where dengue larvae were detected.

He directed to adopt arrangements for the drainage of stagnant rainwater as accumulated rainwater was a leading cause of dengue breeding.

The DC informed that anti-dengue surveillance activities were underway to control the growth of dengue larvae, however, no campaign could be successful without people's active participation.

He urged the residents to remove stagnant water, especially after rain in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

