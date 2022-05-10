DC asks for preventive measures during hot weather advisory

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro appealed to the public to adopt precautionary measures in view of the heatwave advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro appealed to the public to adopt precautionary measures in view of the heatwave advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

In a statement issued here, the people across the district were informed that the weather would remain hot and dry for the next few days, which could lead to the risk of heatwave.

The people have been asked to stay hydrated and consume plenty of water and juices to prevent heatstroke.

Soomro further advised the citizens to avoid going out in the sun during extreme heat and to wear loose and comfortable clothes.

Meanwhile, heatwave wards/response centres have been set up in hospitals including civil hospitals that can be accessed in case of emergency.

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature in Hyderabad and its suburbs was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and expected to rise over the next two days.