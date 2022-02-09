DC asks for removal of obstacles in way of development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Murtaza Ali Shah on Wednesday directed to immediately remove the obstacles in the ongoing mega development projects in Matiari district and speed up the development works to complete all the projects within the stipulated time and use high quality construction materials.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting at his office to review the pace of work on ongoing development schemes in Matiari, Hala and New Saeedabad talukas.

He warned the concerned engineers that delaying tactics and negligence in development projects would not be tolerated at any cost.

The deputy commissioner inspected Matiari, Bhitshah and other areas and inspected the establishment of District Headquarters Hospital, construction work of roads and work of Makhdoom Ghulam Haider High school and sports Stadium.

On the occasion, Executive Engineer of education Works Masood Bajwa, Engineer of Highways Ghulam Hussain Khatti and officers of other departments gave him a detailed briefing about ongoing development projects of the concerned departments, including the progress and problems faced by the projects.

The deputy commissioner, while expressing frustration over the slow pace of work on some of the projects, directed the concerned engineers to speed up the work and complete the work on the development projects.

He warned that if the contractors did not speed up the development work, they would be blacklisted and no development work would be given to them again in the district.