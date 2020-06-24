UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Asks HESCO Management To Avoid Unannounced Load-shedding During Monsoon Rains

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:28 PM

DC asks HESCO management to avoid unannounced load-shedding during monsoon rains

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Wednesday asked the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to avoid power load-shedding during upcoming monsoon rains so that the people could not face any hardships

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Wednesday asked the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to avoid power load-shedding during upcoming monsoon rains so that the people could not face any hardships.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting here at his office which was attended by the members of Sindh Assembly, officers of HESCO, WASA and other department.

"The HESCO management should take steps to end unannounced load-shedding so that people could not suffer during upcoming monsoon rains," the DC said and directed them to complete all arrangements to control unannounced power outages.

The HESCO management should have to restore electricity supply within half an hour after rain stopped during monsoon season so that accumulated rain water could be drained out from low lying areas of the city, he added.

While addressing the meeting, MPA Nadeem Siddiqui said due to unannounced load-shedding, the citizens of Latifabad and other areas of Hyderabad city were facing water shortage issue since long time.

MPA Rashid Khilji also said due to inefficiency of HESCO management, power supply often remain disconnected soon after starting of the rain and then restored after passing of several hours.

Director General Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani said that heavy machinery worth billions of rupees was prone to damage due to unannounced load-shedding therefore HESCO management should avoid unannounced power outages.

On the occasion, HESCO officials assured that unannounced load-shedding would be avoided in those feeders providing power supply to WASA installations to tackle the situation. In case of any fault, technical staff would remain alert to repair it without any delay, they said.

The meeting was attended among others by Managing Director WASA Muzafar Memon, Additional Commissioner Qaim Akbar Naimi, Assistant Director Planning and Development Aamir Hussain Jatoi and Assistant Commissioner Qandeel Fatima.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Shortage Electricity Water Company Alert Rashid Hyderabad Jatoi All From Billion Rains

Recent Stories

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

2 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

2 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

3 hours ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.