DC Asks Highway Officials To Complete Road Work Before Monsoon Rains

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:56 PM

The Deputy Commissioner, Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday asked the officers of provincial highway department to complete much delayed road construction work on Fateh Chowk to Tando Muhammad Khan Road before upcoming monsoon rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner, Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday asked the officers of provincial highway department to complete much delayed road construction work on Fateh Chowk to Tando Muhammad Khan Road before upcoming monsoon rains.

While chairing a meeting of provincial Highway department officials at his office, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro expressed annoyance over delay in completing road repair work since one year and said people had faced hardships during last year's monsoon as water accumulated at the under construction road for many days.

Soomro directed the officers concerned to ensure availability of at least 6 dewatering pumping machines at the site so that rain water could be drained out in case of heavy rains occurred.

The meeting was attended among others by the Executive Engineer Highways, Assistant Director Planning and Development Aamir Hussain Jatoi and Assistant Commissioner Qandeel Fatima.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner also expressed displeasure over not constructing road cutting as agreed upon by SSGC and District administration.

The Assistant Director Planning and Development department was directed to write a letter to higher authorities of SSGC regarding negligence of concerned officials for not implementing the agreement between both the departments.As per agreement, SSGC would have to restore any road it had cut for laying gas pipeline in its original shape, DC said.

