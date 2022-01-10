(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Monday asked the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) to remove the billboards and hoardings in compliance with the Supreme Court's order

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Monday asked the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) to remove the billboards and hoardings in compliance with the Supreme Court's order.

In a letter addressed to the Administrator and Municipal Commissioner of the HMC, the DC referred to complaints of the citizens which his office had been receiving in that regard.

He stated that in the light of the May 5, 2016, order of the apex court, the district administration had time and again taken stern action in coordination with the stakeholders for removal of the billboards and hoardings installed at dangerous locations.

He reminded the HMC that on March 2, 2021, his office had written a similar letter highlighting the same issue.

He reiterated that the HMC should immediately remove all the illegal hoardings, billboards and signboards.