UrduPoint.com

DC Asks HMC To Remove Billboards, Hoardings In Compliance With SC's Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 11:29 PM

DC asks HMC to remove billboards, hoardings in compliance with SC's order

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Monday asked the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) to remove the billboards and hoardings in compliance with the Supreme Court's order

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Monday asked the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) to remove the billboards and hoardings in compliance with the Supreme Court's order.

In a letter addressed to the Administrator and Municipal Commissioner of the HMC, the DC referred to complaints of the citizens which his office had been receiving in that regard.

He stated that in the light of the May 5, 2016, order of the apex court, the district administration had time and again taken stern action in coordination with the stakeholders for removal of the billboards and hoardings installed at dangerous locations.

He reminded the HMC that on March 2, 2021, his office had written a similar letter highlighting the same issue.

He reiterated that the HMC should immediately remove all the illegal hoardings, billboards and signboards.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Hyderabad Same March May 2016 All Court

Recent Stories

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity Afte ..

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity After Increase in COVID-19 Cases - ..

28 minutes ago
 Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in ..

Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in 2021 - European Asylum Office

28 minutes ago
 US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will ..

US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will Not Work - Ryabkov

28 minutes ago
 Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agree ..

Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agreements If Reached - Ryabkov

28 minutes ago
 Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'mo ..

Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'monuments'

28 minutes ago
 Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Gu ..

Grounds for Agreement With US, NATO on Security Guarantees Exist - Ryabkov

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.