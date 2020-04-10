SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :All micro finance institutions have assured to deffer loan recovery up to July 2020 in wake of Corona lockdown situation.

The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar, Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja, held on Friday a meeting with all Non Government Organization and banks extending micro finance facilities in the regard.

Addressing the meeting the DC said that coronavirus had financially affected common man particularly daily wage earners who usually were beneficiaries of micro finance credit.

Due to situation arising out of lock down they were unable to pay back installments of loan, the DC observed and advised to deffer loan recovery to facilitate such debtors.

Representatives of MFIs said that matter had been communicated with their head offices already and hopefully they would get positive response to postpone the loan installments of April till July 2020.