DC asks NGOs to provide jobs to the locals

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr.Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja urged all the non-government organizations working in the district to provide job to the local people and submit such details to the DC office.

According to a handout by district information office on Thursday, DC while presiding over a meeting with representatives of NGOs said that provision of job opportunities to local population was an important intervention for economic empowerment in the area.

All NGOs working in the district should attach priority to local residents in recruitment, he said adding that right of employment of local populace must be respected and its violation may trigger action.