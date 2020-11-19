UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Asks NGOs To Provide Jobs To The Locals

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 10:17 PM

DC asks NGOs to provide jobs to the locals

Deputy Commissioner Dr.Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja urged all the non-government organizations working in the district to provide job to the local people and submit such details to the DC office

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr.Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja urged all the non-government organizations working in the district to provide job to the local people and submit such details to the DC office.

According to a handout by district information office on Thursday, DC while presiding over a meeting with representatives of NGOs said that provision of job opportunities to local population was an important intervention for economic empowerment in the area.

All NGOs working in the district should attach priority to local residents in recruitment, he said adding that right of employment of local populace must be respected and its violation may trigger action.

Related Topics

Job May All Employment

Recent Stories

Some 1.3Mln Libyans Will Need Humanitarian Aid at ..

38 seconds ago

Chief Minister sends flowers bouquet to MPA

40 seconds ago

EU to expand Belarus sanctions to firms, entrepren ..

42 seconds ago

20 criminals including 2 POs held

43 seconds ago

Asad asks Opposition to adopt sensible strategy fo ..

5 minutes ago

Development partners join hands to highlight susta ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.