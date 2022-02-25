DC asks NHA to ensure construction of drainage system along KKH

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Friday asked the National Highways Authority (NHA) to ensure construction of drains along the Karakoram Highway (KKH) and repair of road as soon as possible

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Friday asked the National Highways Authority (NHA) to ensure construction of drains along the Karakoram Highway (KKH) and repair of road as soon as possible.

He directed the Water and Sanitation Services Company to ensure cleanliness of drainage systems and improve sold waste management.

He was chairing a meeting regarding repair, cleaning of drains and construction on KKH from the entrance of Abbottabad city, Abbottabad Bazaar area and from Public school to Qalandarabad.

The DC urged the NHA to ensure repair of highway and construction of drains along KKH in the area up to Supply, Mandian, Ayub Teaching Hospital and Mirpur.

He also directed WSSCA to ensure cleanliness of drains with regard to Nikhra Abbottabad campaign and take measures to improve the dumping site, prevent pollution, plant trees and improve the climate.

The meeting was attended by Director NHA, Chairman District Dispute Resolve Committee General (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan, Deputy Director Solid Waste Management Javed Abbasi and other officials.