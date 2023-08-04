Open Menu

DC Asks Officers To Ensure Cleanliness, Punctuality In Their Offices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 05:20 PM

DC asks officers to ensure cleanliness, punctuality in their offices

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa while chairing the meeting of district officers in the committee room of his office said that cleanliness, plantation, and punctuality should be improved in all offices.

On this occasion, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, Director Museum Zubair Rabbani, Director Bahawalpur Arts Council Sajjad Hussain, officers from Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, Health, education, Agriculture Department, Irrigation Department, Highways Department, and other departments were also present.

Deputy Commissioner said that special attention should be paid to the maintenance and cultivation of green belts. He said that the maintenance and renovation of government buildings should be properly monitored with the help of supervising officers.

He said that evergreen trees should be planted. He further said that the cleaning and renovation should be ensured in the field offices of the district. He said that he would visit various offices and inspect the cleaning situation.

