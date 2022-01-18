UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday directed the district administration to facilitate masses in provision of revenue services and resolve all the revenue court cases and land acquisition cases at the earliest

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday directed the district administration to facilitate masses in provision of revenue services and resolve all the revenue court cases and land acquisition cases at the earliest.

Presiding over a meeting related to revenue, the DC directed to resolve the problems of masses related to service delivery centers, driving license, arm license, domicile and other municipal services.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahab Mohammad Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal, Tehsildars, Naib Teshildars and revenue officers.

Later, the DC visited Benazir Teaching Hospital and inspected the facilities being provided to masses there and issued on spot directives to hospital administration.

