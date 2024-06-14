Open Menu

DC Asks Officers To Timely Complete Schemes Under CM Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has instructed that road repair, maintenance work and development schemes under the Chief Minister of Punjab's initiative should be completed on time.

He directed officials to ensure effective monitoring of bus terminal cleaning and passenger facilities, cleanliness in schools and health facilities, and the provision of medical facilities. He gave these instructions while chairing a review meeting held to discuss the implementation of the Chief Minister of Punjab's initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioners of relevant tehsils, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad, Deputy Director Local Government Khursheed Ahmed, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Azhar Javed, Chief Officers of Municipal Committees, and officers of other relevant departments.

The DC instructed that all complaints received by the relevant departments be addressed promptly and that the relevant officers and staff should work actively in the field to ensure the success of the Clean Punjab campaign. He stated that streetlights should be kept functional and that all billboards and banners posted on electric poles and public places should be removed.

He also instructed that wall chalking be eradicated. He directed that sewerage and drainage cleaning operations be carried out effectively and that manhole covers throughout the district should be installed.

Earlier, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan briefed on the measures taken throughout the district under the Chief Minister of Punjab's initiative.

