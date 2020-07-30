DC asks officials to ensure implementation of lockdown

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Thursday said that the lockdown policy of the Sindh Government would be implemented at any cost and no one would be allowed to violate the law

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Thursday said that the lockdown policy of the Sindh Government would be implemented at any cost and no one would be allowed to violate the law.

Addressing a meeting at his office here, the DC said that the government had announced this policy in good faith, with good intention to control coronavirus.

He said that more than ten shop keepers have been booked across the district for violating lockdown policy and vowed that no lenient view would be taken in this context. He further said that Assistant Commissioners and other officials have been asked to visit markets frequently to ensure implementation of lockdown directives.