DC asks parents to get their children vaccinated

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Kamal has asked parents to give anti-polio vaccine drops to all their children under five years of age.

Addressing a meeting here on Friday, he said that the anti-polio drive would start from Nov 30 and continue till Dec 4.

He would inaugurate the campaign at DHQ Hospital on Saturday, Nov 28.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Muhammad Ahmad Shahzad briefed the meeting that 353,870 children would be given polio vaccine by 75 teams in the district.