DC Asks Private Hospital To Complete Arrangements For Dealing COVID Urgency

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Kareem Khan Friday asked the private hospitals administration to dedicate extra beds, ventilators and depute paramedics to tackle any urgency in wake of COVID-19 current situation.

Chairing a meeting of health department officials and private hospital owners at his office here, he said that though over 400 beds have been dedicated at Nishtar Hospital need might arise for more beds as Multan falls in 11 districts which were declared sensitive in connection with Coronavirus.

He informed that district administration would ensure smooth supply of Oxygen to all hospitals of the city adding that seeking services of the private health facilities aimed at preparedness to face emergency regarding global pandemic.

The DC urged upon masses to get themselves vaccination to meet a national responsibility.

Health Officials and proprietors of private hospitals attended the meeting.

