DC asks private maternity homes to provide details about children born every week

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Abdullah has directed all private maternity homes to provide details of children born every week every so that vaccination could be ensured to in order to protect infants from diseases.

He directed this during a meeting held in his office in connection with protective vaccines under the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) throughout the district to protect children from different diseases.

The meeting was attended by the officials of the Health Department, child specialist doctors and administrative staff of different private maternity homes.

DC stressed the need to focus proper attention towards vaccination because if infants are not vaccinated their lives could be in danger.

He directed the all administrative staff of private and government maternity hospitals to give proper details about chidrens.

The DC also appealed to the parents to get their children protective vaccinations so that they could be protected against childhood tuberculosis, poliomyelitis, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus and measles and other deadly children diseases.