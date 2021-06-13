DC asks residents to remove rain water to prevent dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi (DC) Amir Aqiq Khan has asked the residents to remove the stagnant water rain in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding due to thunderstorm on wee hours on Sunday.

He directed the officials concerned to check commercial plazas, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, school and colleges, junkyards, graveyards, under construction sites, parks, open plots, abandoned sites, petrol pumps and all other spots and remove water at the earliest.

The DC said stranded water is a potential place for dengue mosquito breeding, adding, there was a dire need of community collaboration to clear dengue mosquito larvae, said a news release issued here.

He informed that during inspection, the anti-dengue teams issued notices to 818 owners, registered First Information Reports against 18 violators and sealed 37 shops since January 2021 where Standard Operating Procedures were not being implemented.

Amir advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures and inform the administration immediately if dengue larvae were found in their nearby communities, adding that the government alone could not check the spread of dengue larvae.