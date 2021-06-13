UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Asks Residents To Remove Rain Water To Prevent Dengue

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:50 PM

DC asks residents to remove rain water to prevent dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi (DC) Amir Aqiq Khan has asked the residents to remove the stagnant water rain in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding due to thunderstorm on wee hours on Sunday.

He directed the officials concerned to check commercial plazas, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, school and colleges, junkyards, graveyards, under construction sites, parks, open plots, abandoned sites, petrol pumps and all other spots and remove water at the earliest.

The DC said stranded water is a potential place for dengue mosquito breeding, adding, there was a dire need of community collaboration to clear dengue mosquito larvae, said a news release issued here.

He informed that during inspection, the anti-dengue teams issued notices to 818 owners, registered First Information Reports against 18 violators and sealed 37 shops since January 2021 where Standard Operating Procedures were not being implemented.

Amir advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures and inform the administration immediately if dengue larvae were found in their nearby communities, adding that the government alone could not check the spread of dengue larvae.

Related Topics

Petrol Dengue Water Rawalpindi January Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

2 hours ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

3 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

4 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.