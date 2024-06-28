DC Asks SBCA To Demolish Weak Buildings As Monsoon Approaches
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 11:22 PM
Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Zainul-Abedin Memon has asked the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to demolish all crumbly structures in the city as the monsoon rains are on the horizon
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Zainul-Abedin Memon has asked the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to demolish all crumbly structures in the city as the monsoon rains are on the horizon.
In a letter written to Regional Director of SBCA Hyderabad Region the DC apprised the official that the first spell of the monsoon rains was going to start from July 1.
"It has been intimated that the monsoon rains this year are going to be above normal level," he underlined.
He reminded the authority that it is their prime responsibility to raze the commercial and residential buildings which had been declared unsafe because of the rickety structures.
The DC said the authority should assign top priority to that exercise and to submit a progress report in his office.
Recent Stories
DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor
Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza
Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif
Integrated anti dengue plan formulated on CM instructions
CM Bugti announces austerity measures to diminish unnecessary expenditures
Tortured dead body found in coal mine's premises
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakistan14 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan14 minutes ago
-
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal14 minutes ago
-
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time14 minutes ago
-
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence14 minutes ago
-
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor21 minutes ago
-
Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif21 minutes ago
-
Integrated anti dengue plan formulated on CM instructions1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti announces austerity measures to diminish unnecessary expenditures1 minute ago
-
Tortured dead body found in coal mine's premises1 minute ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases1 minute ago
-
SSP assures traders of security, traffic management measures12 minutes ago