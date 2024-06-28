Open Menu

DC Asks SBCA To Demolish Weak Buildings As Monsoon Approaches

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 11:22 PM

DC asks SBCA to demolish weak buildings as monsoon approaches

Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Zainul-Abedin Memon has asked the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to demolish all crumbly structures in the city as the monsoon rains are on the horizon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Zainul-Abedin Memon has asked the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to demolish all crumbly structures in the city as the monsoon rains are on the horizon.

In a letter written to Regional Director of SBCA Hyderabad Region the DC apprised the official that the first spell of the monsoon rains was going to start from July 1.

"It has been intimated that the monsoon rains this year are going to be above normal level," he underlined.

He reminded the authority that it is their prime responsibility to raze the commercial and residential buildings which had been declared unsafe because of the rickety structures.

The DC said the authority should assign top priority to that exercise and to submit a progress report in his office.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Progress July All From Top Rains

Recent Stories

DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

3 minutes ago
 UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food ..

UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..

14 minutes ago
 PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve politica ..

PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan

14 minutes ago
 Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan ..

Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal

14 minutes ago
 Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complain ..

Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time

14 minutes ago
 KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as officia ..

KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence

14 minutes ago
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting p ..

Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor

21 minutes ago
 Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

21 minutes ago
 Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: ..

Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

21 minutes ago
 Integrated anti dengue plan formulated on CM instr ..

Integrated anti dengue plan formulated on CM instructions

1 minute ago
 CM Bugti announces austerity measures to diminish ..

CM Bugti announces austerity measures to diminish unnecessary expenditures

1 minute ago
 Tortured dead body found in coal mine's premises

Tortured dead body found in coal mine's premises

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan