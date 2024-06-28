DC asks SBCA to demolish weak buildings as monsoon approaches

Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Zainul-Abedin Memon has asked the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to demolish all crumbly structures in the city as the monsoon rains are on the horizon

In a letter written to Regional Director of SBCA Hyderabad Region the DC apprised the official that the first spell of the monsoon rains was going to start from July 1.

"It has been intimated that the monsoon rains this year are going to be above normal level," he underlined.

He reminded the authority that it is their prime responsibility to raze the commercial and residential buildings which had been declared unsafe because of the rickety structures.

The DC said the authority should assign top priority to that exercise and to submit a progress report in his office.