DC asks shopkeepers to avoid overcharging

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Shopkeepers should charge fixed prices of daily use commodities from the customers as district administration will strictly enforce officially fixed price mechanism.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while presiding over a meeting of District Price Control Committee today.

During meeting, the current market prices of some essential commodities and fluctuations in their availability rates were also reviewed.

Deputy Commissioner said that price control magistrates across the district were conducting regular inspections of the markets and bazaars, therefore, the shopkeepers should avoid from overcharging.