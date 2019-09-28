UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Asks SSGC To Resolve Issue Of Low Gas Pressure

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 38 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 02:50 PM

DC asks SSGC to resolve issue of low gas pressure

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, has directed officials of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to resolve the issue of low gas pressure for domestic consumers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, has directed officials of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to resolve the issue of low gas pressure for domestic consumers.

According to a hand out the DC took notice of the issue of low pressure of natural gas in domestic supplies and stressed upon the SSGC officials to take all possible steps to ensure proper level of gas pressure.� He said gas pressure for domestic consumers shall be maintained at proper level in order to provide relief to general public.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Company Gas All Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

Catalonia tense ahead of verdict in separatist tri ..

34 seconds ago

University of Peshawar to continue selection board ..

35 seconds ago

Uzbekistan PM discusses strategic partnership in g ..

21 minutes ago

20th passing out parade of police commandos held

37 seconds ago

Production ramp-up at EGA’s new Al Taweelah alum ..

21 minutes ago

Two Planes With Russian Military Technical Personn ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.