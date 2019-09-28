DC asks SSGC to resolve issue of low gas pressure

(@imziishan)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, has directed officials of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to resolve the issue of low gas pressure for domestic consumers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, has directed officials of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to resolve the issue of low gas pressure for domestic consumers.

According to a hand out the DC took notice of the issue of low pressure of natural gas in domestic supplies and stressed upon the SSGC officials to take all possible steps to ensure proper level of gas pressure.� He said gas pressure for domestic consumers shall be maintained at proper level in order to provide relief to general public.