DC Asks The Religious People To Cooperate With Administration In Fighting Against COVID-19

Sat 04th April 2020 | 02:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh has asked for cooperation from the religious people with the government and district administration in fighting against the fatal epidemic COVID-19

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh has asked for cooperation from the religious people with the government and district administration in fighting against the fatal epidemic COVID-19.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Ulema here at DC office. He said that we all should have to make sure the acting upon the precautionary measures instructed by the government, through this we could fight and would Insha Allah be successful.

DC further said that there was no restriction on congregation prayers in mosques but the health department's recommended rules need to be adopted adding that through social distancing the spread of coronavirus could be controlled.

Addressing the meeting Ulema said that they would abide by and implement on the decisions of government and would cooperate with the district administration in this regard. In meeting Pir Javed Qadri, Ahmed Masood Zahdi, Riasat Ali Ferozi, Qari Abdul Waheed and others also were present.

