DC asks to adopt precautionary measures to avert cyclone threat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the officers of all concerned departments to adopt all precautionary measures in order to avert the expected threat of cyclone Biparjoy in the district.

Presiding over an emergent meeting here at his office on Monday, the DC asked the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company to prepare an effective strategy in case of expected heavy storms and downpours in the district.

He also directed the trimming of trees and removal of signboards and billboards in the district.

The DC also directed the management of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as well as Water and Sanitation Agency to activate machinery at pumping stations and ensure availability of alternate electricity arrangements so that the citizens could not suffer any inconvenience during expected heavy rains and storms.

He was briefed about the arrangement adopted by the concerned departments in order to meet any expected eventuality during heavy rains and storms as a result of cyclone Biparjoy in Hyderabad district.