DC Asks To Launch Massive Campaign Against Polio In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 07:12 PM

DC asks to launch massive campaign against polio in Hyderabad

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the officers of concerned departments to launch massive polio eradication campaign in the district with support of the people of all segments of life

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the officers of concerned departments to launch massive polio eradication campaign in the district with support of the people of all segments of life.

The vaccinators should achieved cent percent coverage target by immunizing the children under age with anti-polio drops, he emphasized this while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Saturday which reviewed the arrangements of Anti-Polio Campaign to be kicked off in Hyderabad district from December 13, 2021.

The District Focal Person on Polio Eradication Dr. Dileep Kumar while briefing the participants of the meeting informed that refusal cases have been reduced in the district as a result of the hectic efforts of all concerned departments.

During polio eradication campaign, he informed that anti polio drops would be administered to 2,89,343 children of under five years at 121 fixed spots and 42 transit routes.

"Around 1443 mobile vaccination teams will visit door to door in all 54 union councils of four talukas of Hyderabad district and administer anti polio drops to children of under age. The polio eradication campaign will be monitored by 12 taluka supervisors, 88 union council medical officers and 320 area incharges," he added.

Among others, the District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Numai, Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, Imam Bux Magsi, Kazim Jatoi and Dr. Bisma Memon.

