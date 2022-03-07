UrduPoint.com

DC Asks To Make Plan For Green Belt

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 10:33 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed Monday directed the officials of departments concerned to make plan for green belt and construction of foot path, drainage system and lighting to the both sides along the road.

Presiding over another meeting regarding beautification and rehabilitation of Military road, Bandar road, Shikarpur road Sukkur at his office here, he directed the officials to complete survey work and submit report accordingly.

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Officials of Revenue, Planing and Development and other were also present in the meeting.

