DC asks to make polio campaign successful

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar on Tuesday emphasized the public specially parents to cooperate with Health Department to make the forthcoming anti polio campaign a success

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar on Tuesday emphasized the public specially parents to cooperate with Health Department to make the forthcoming anti polio campaign a success.

He was chairing a meeting in this context which was attended by Assistant Commissioners, DDHOs Health, Superintendent Vaccination, Incharge Polio Control Room and representatives of WHO(World Health Organization).

DC said that for the forth coming polio campaign are arrangements are being made which will be started from 21st Sep and will conclude on 25th September.

The participants were informed that 953 teams will be constituted for this campaign to administer polio drops to 296662 children upto the age of five year.

The teams will administer polio drops to door to door while this facility will also be provided at all the entry and exit points.

Mobile teams will be provided adequate security .