DC Asks To Remove Temporary Boat Bridge At Mangwanipatan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 06:57 PM

DC asks to remove temporary boat bridge at Mangwanipatan

The temporary bridge made of boats near the Mangwanipatan area should be removed immediately and boats should be used to cross the water

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The temporary bridge made of boats near the Mangwanipatan area should be removed immediately and boats should be used to cross the water.

This was decided in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich in the committee room of his office today. The meeting reviewed the safety measures and movement of the boats in Mangwanipatan area of Bahawalpur Sadar. Additional Commissioner (Communication) Faisal Atta, Assistant Commissioner General Liaqat Gilani, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Muhammad Tayyab, Chief Officer District Council Mian Azhar Javed, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Asif Iqbal, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Muhammad Baqir, District Officer Civil Defense Officer and officers from related departments were present.

Deputy Commissioner directed that an information desk should be established by the district council in the Mangawanipatan area of Bahawalpur Sadar to inform people about the movement of boats on the bridge. He said that overloading on the bridge should be avoided and one person should ride a motorcycle or walk on the bridge at a time.

