UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Asks Traders For Legitimate Profit In Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 05:34 PM

DC asks traders for legitimate profit in lockdown

Deputy Commissioner, Abdullah Nair Sheikh Monday asked the traders to make legitimate profit in the current lockdown situation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Abdullah Nair Sheikh Monday asked the traders to make legitimate profit in the current lockdown situation.

He said that the traders should make sure the sufficient availability of eatable item in markets so that the people could not face any kind of problems.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of district price control committee here on Monday.

DC has directed to ensure sale of pulses and other necessities on fixed prices.

He also directed his sub-ordinates to keep a close eye on demand and supply on food items also to ensure the preventive measures at markets.

He added that there was no restriction on the establishment of cattle markets across the districts.

He also issued orders to the Assistant Commissioners for the security and protection of sellers and buyers in cattle markets. Deputy Commissioner also directed the concerned departments to prepare an immediate action plan following Ramazan.

Related Topics

Sale Price Market

Recent Stories

Realme, The World's Fastest-growing Smartphone Bra ..

6 minutes ago

Rain expected in city in Lahore

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police nab 10 ou ..

2 minutes ago

Netanyahu Says Discussed With Putin Reciprocal Ret ..

2 minutes ago

Iran says virus infections show 'gradual' decline

2 minutes ago

18 people brought to quarantine center in Islamia ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.