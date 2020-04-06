DC asks traders for legitimate profit in lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Abdullah Nair Sheikh Monday asked the traders to make legitimate profit in the current lockdown situation.

He said that the traders should make sure the sufficient availability of eatable item in markets so that the people could not face any kind of problems.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of district price control committee here on Monday.

DC has directed to ensure sale of pulses and other necessities on fixed prices.

He also directed his sub-ordinates to keep a close eye on demand and supply on food items also to ensure the preventive measures at markets.

He added that there was no restriction on the establishment of cattle markets across the districts.

He also issued orders to the Assistant Commissioners for the security and protection of sellers and buyers in cattle markets. Deputy Commissioner also directed the concerned departments to prepare an immediate action plan following Ramazan.