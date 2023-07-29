Open Menu

DC Assesses Security Arrangements On Youm-e-Ashur In Mirpur

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 09:40 PM

DC assesses security arrangements on Youm-e-Ashur in Mirpur

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 29 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal visited and assessed the security arrangements, ensuring a formidable police presence to maintain peace and harmony during Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram ul Haraam, was observed in Mirpur on Saturday.

During the visit ADC (G) Ch. Yasir Riaz, and Senior Superintendent Police Raja Irfan Salim were present to ensure the security arrangements up to the mark. While Assistant Commissioner Sardar, Tehsildar/Duty Magistrate Ch. Imran Yousaf, and DSP C Raja Nadeem Arif and other esteemed senior officers were also present to safeguarded peace and harmony throughout the solemn events of Youm-e-Ashur.

The day witnessed four major Zuljinnah, Alam, and Taziyaa processions taking place in Mirpur city, Dadayal, Islamgarh, and other areas of the district.

These processions followed their traditional routes and culminated at designated destinations under the watchful eye of security personnel.

To ensure the safety of all participants, Imamia Youth Wing volunteers conducted thorough checks of every individual entering the Muharram procession, contributing significantly to the maintenance of a secure environment.

The religious scholars urged the nation to foster an atmosphere of religious and sectarian harmony, brotherhood, sacrifice, and moderation, transcending their differences.

The successful observance of Youm-e-Ashur was a testament to the collective efforts and dedication of the community and authorities, ensuring that the religious event was commemorated with respect and solemnity.

