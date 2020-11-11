UrduPoint.com
DC Assigns Additional Charge Of DG Kalash Valleys Authority

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:56 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Chitral Lower has been authorized by the Competent Authority to hold additional charge of the post of Director General (DG) Special Purpose Kalash Valleys Development Authority in the public interest.

This was officially notified here on Wednesday.

Kalash Valleys Development Authority has been formed by the KP Government to develop tourism on modern lines in Lower Chiral district.

