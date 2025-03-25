DC Assigns Dengue Prevention Task To Health, Administration Officials
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir has assigned a crucial task to the Assistant Commissioners and officials of Health Department to ensure the success of anti-dengue campaign in the district.
Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, he reviewed dengue control measures and said that elimination of dengue is top priority for the Punjab government.
He urged the dengue control teams to maintain an active presence in the field and said that Faisalabad should lead the province in dengue eradication efforts.
He directed the officials of Health department and administration officers to ensure that dengue-related complaints on the Dengue Vigilance Report (DVR) system are resolved immediately.
Any false reporting of indoor and outdoor dengue prevention activities would not be tolerated, he warned.
Assistant Commissioners City and Saddar, Health Department officials and others were also present in the meeting.
