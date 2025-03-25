Open Menu

DC Assigns Dengue Prevention Task To Health, Administration Officials

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM

DC assigns dengue prevention task to Health, administration officials

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir has assigned a crucial task to the Assistant Commissioners and officials of Health Department to ensure the success of anti-dengue campaign in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir has assigned a crucial task to the Assistant Commissioners and officials of Health Department to ensure the success of anti-dengue campaign in the district.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, he reviewed dengue control measures and said that elimination of dengue is top priority for the Punjab government.

He urged the dengue control teams to maintain an active presence in the field and said that Faisalabad should lead the province in dengue eradication efforts.

He directed the officials of Health department and administration officers to ensure that dengue-related complaints on the Dengue Vigilance Report (DVR) system are resolved immediately.

Any false reporting of indoor and outdoor dengue prevention activities would not be tolerated, he warned.

Assistant Commissioners City and Saddar, Health Department officials and others were also present in the meeting.

Recent Stories

Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage

Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage

2 minutes ago
 Debt relief for developing nations must top agenda ..

Debt relief for developing nations must top agenda of forthcoming financing, dev ..

2 minutes ago
 Tech Progress Bolsters Energy Security

Tech Progress Bolsters Energy Security

2 minutes ago
 Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue

Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue

2 minutes ago
 Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations

Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor

Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor

9 minutes ago
Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan ..

Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan Resolution

9 minutes ago
 Policeman killed in SWA firing incident

Policeman killed in SWA firing incident

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give 1000 free tractors to farmers ..

18 minutes ago
 54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district u ..

54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district under Nigahban Ramazan program

2 minutes ago
 Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participatio ..

Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participation in leadership

2 minutes ago
 KP CM decides to develop 10-year strategy for publ ..

KP CM decides to develop 10-year strategy for public sector Universities

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan