DC Assigns Domicile Verification Responsibility To Village Council Secretaries
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) In response to the ongoing strike by revenue staff, the Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad has assigned the responsibility of domicile certificate verification to the Village Council Secretaries, Local Government, and Rural Development Department.
This decision aims to facilitate the public and remove obstacles in the issuance of domicile certificates.
The Deputy Commissioner has directed all Village Council Secretaries to promptly verify domicile certificates and submit their reports in a timely manner to ensure that the public does not face any difficulties.
These orders will remain in effect until further notice.
