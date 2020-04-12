UrduPoint.com
DC Assigns Responsibilities To Officers For Monitoring Coronavirus Emergency Situation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 05:10 PM

DC assigns responsibilities to officers for monitoring coronavirus emergency situation

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran ul Hassan khawaja Sunday assigned responsibilities to different officers for monitoring coronvirus emergency situation and collect information and submit report after every three hours to his office.

According to a notification issued by DC office Sanghar, Additional Deputy commissioner one and district health officer (DHO) were assigned to monitor situation at Isolation and Quarantine centers established at Police training center Jam Nawaz Ali for coronavirus patients. While district health officer and focal person for polio were given responsibility to monitor coronavirus cases among members of religious groups and other suspects whereas DHO Sanghar and ADC-I were made responsible to check Isolation wards set up at Taluka hospitals, SMS.

Similarly, ADC-II Sanghar and Assistant Revenue Branch were assigned to lookafter distribution process of cash assistance to needy families under Ehsaas kifalat programme. The ADC has been assigned to ensure availability of daily use items at the rates fixed by government. Additional deputy commissioner 1 and Accountant DC office will be responsible for fair distribution of ration among deserving people. All officers were directed to submit a detailed report after every three hours to his office. Deputy director local government, Additional deputy commissioner 2 and General branch staff were given task to carry out disinfect spray in all union councils besides ensuring cleanliness drive.

