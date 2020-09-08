DC assumes charge as Administrator District Council

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Tuesday assumed the charge as Administrator District Council Shaheed Benazirabad and commenced routine work. The additional charge of Administrator District Council Shaheed Benazirabad was accorded by Sindh Government after expiry of term of local government representatives.