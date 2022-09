DC assumes charge as Administrator District Council Shaheed Benazirabad

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar has assumed charge as Administrator District Council Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar has assumed charge as Administrator District Council Shaheed Benazirabad.

It may be mentioned that the Department of Local Government, Government of Sindh has already issued notification regarding handing over the charge of administrator district councils to deputy commissioners.