DC Assumes Office, Spells Out Priorities
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2024 | 06:43 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Sargodha Captain Retd Aurangzeb Haider Khan has started his work after assuming the charge.
Aurangzeb Ahmed Khan is a grade 19 officer, earlier serving as Additional Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office. He also served as Deputy Commissioner in Abbottabad, Mansehra and Khushab. He held an introductory meeting with Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners on Friday, saying that the construction and development of the district and the welfare of the people were among his top priorities. He said, "All officers are part of my team and we will work together and see improvement in administrative matters. Among other issues, special attention will be given to health, education and cleanliness. The problems of the people of the district will be solved on a priority basis and all resources would be utilized for it.
The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners to ensure visits to government schools and hospitals and identify deficiencies so that they could be rectified immediately and relief could be provided to the public. He said that apart from cleanliness of cities and villages, special focus should be given on the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's clean villages programme, e-bikes and cheap bread. He clarified that alteration in revenue record and corruption would not be tolerated in any case. "Revenue officials who do not work properly will not stay in the district. The ADCs and Assistant Commissioners should endeavour to implement the Chief Secretary's instructions on a priority basis.", he added.
The Deputy Commissioner said that tourism would be promoted by paying special attention to historical places.
