DC assured solution to problems of Food Street to make it attractive for citizen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh assured solution to problems of sewerage, streetlights and soiling under public partnership to make the district's only food street attractive to the citizens

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh assured solution to problems of sewerage, streetlights and soiling under public partnership to make the district's only food street attractive to the citizens.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of committee on food street.

In meeting MPA Faisal Farooq, MPA Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Members of Committee, Chairman SCCI Malik Saadullah, President Traders Union Sheikh Naeem Khawar, Deputy Director Development Shafique-ul-Rehman and Manager of Food Street were present.

He said that food street is a best entertainment place where varieties of food items are available under one roof.

Deputy commissioner directed the traders to resolve the sewerage problem immediately with their own help while the street lights would be installed with the support of the Multinational.

He said that the government would install tuff tile on the food street at a cost of Rs11 lac.

DC instructed food street traders not to compromise on the quality of food items and that consumer should be special discounts on food stuff so that business in Food Street could grow.

He also directed to authorities concerned to eliminate the encroachment and monitor profitability in Food Street.

On the occasion MPA Faisal Farooq Cheema assured his every possible contribution to solve the problems of Food Street.