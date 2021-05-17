DC assured to clear district of drug sellers, encroachments

Deputy Commission Malakand Sohail Khan Monday assured Malakand Qaumi Mahaz to clear area of elements involved in drug selling and other anti-social activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commission Malakand Sohail Khan Monday assured Malakand Qaumi Mahaz to clear area of elements involved in drug selling and other anti-social activities.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Malakand Qaumi Mahaz led by its President Gul Zameen at Levis Lines. The delegation informed DC about problems resulting from encroachments erected on public properties and highlighted other problems faced by people living in the district.

DC assured the delegation of taking stern and speedy action against criminals and said that people of Malakand would witness crime free environment very soon.

He said inspections of different offices have been kicked off to increase service delivery and capacity of the departments.

The delegation lauded the performance of Levis force during eve of Eidul Fitr and Corona lockdown. Members of the delegation included Vice President Mohammad Zada Bhutto, General Secretary Mansoor Ibrar Yousafzai, Chairman Rehman Gul, Vice Chairman Faqir Shah, Pir Saeed Khan, and Shafiullah.