UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Assures All Genuine Demands Of Trucks Association To Be Resolved: DC Abbotabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:15 PM

DC assures all genuine demands of trucks association to be resolved: DC Abbotabad

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Tuesday said that all genuine demands of the trucks association would be resolved

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Tuesday said that all genuine demands of the trucks association would be resolved.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to strike of truck association.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Lieutenant Yasir Afridi, Chairman District reconciliation committee Lieutenant Gen Ayaz Saleem Rana, Director General Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Raza Ali Habib, SSP Traffic Warden Tariq Mehmood, President Truck Owners Association Hazara Division Mehfoozur Rehman and other relevant officials.

The meeting decided to take measures for installation of more weighing points on GT Road for heavy vehicles and added that special stickers would be issued for owners of those vehicles to identify vehicles and their timings.

It said that these measures would help ensure easy transportation of goods. The deputy commissioner said that all genuine and legal demands of the trucks association would be resolved and added that a meeting would be convened in this regard.

He said that representatives of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Motorway would also be attending the meeting.

He also issued directives for president of truck union to hold meeting at their union level for resolving overloading issues to ensure easy transportation of goods and overcome traffic problems in urban areas.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles Road Traffic NHA Afridi All

Recent Stories

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

4 minutes ago

18 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

20 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

25 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo enhances export control compliance wi ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.