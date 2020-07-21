DC assures all genuine demands of trucks association to be resolved: DC Abbotabad

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Tuesday said that all genuine demands of the trucks association would be resolved

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Tuesday said that all genuine demands of the trucks association would be resolved.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to strike of truck association.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Lieutenant Yasir Afridi, Chairman District reconciliation committee Lieutenant Gen Ayaz Saleem Rana, Director General Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Raza Ali Habib, SSP Traffic Warden Tariq Mehmood, President Truck Owners Association Hazara Division Mehfoozur Rehman and other relevant officials.

The meeting decided to take measures for installation of more weighing points on GT Road for heavy vehicles and added that special stickers would be issued for owners of those vehicles to identify vehicles and their timings.

It said that these measures would help ensure easy transportation of goods. The deputy commissioner said that all genuine and legal demands of the trucks association would be resolved and added that a meeting would be convened in this regard.

He said that representatives of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Motorway would also be attending the meeting.

He also issued directives for president of truck union to hold meeting at their union level for resolving overloading issues to ensure easy transportation of goods and overcome traffic problems in urban areas.